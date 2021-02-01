Crisp Regional Hospital Covid-19 update

Crisp Regional Hospital has seen an increase in Covid-19 positive patients. Please continue to stop the spread!

**Disclaimer: There has been some confusion over the numbers we report on this photo. The updates provided by Crisp Regional reflect the testing we have performed as a health system. If a patient receives a test at one of our facilities, they may or may not be from Crisp County. The Georgia Department of Public Health report reflects cases by county of residence only; not where the patient is being treated or where they received a test. Be sure to visit https://dph.georgia.gov/covid-19-daily-status-report at 12 p.m. and 7 p.m. for current reports by county.**