All dressed up but nowhere to go

Staff Report

The much-expected Cordele Railroad Park is for all practical purposes, complete, but it looks like it may be a while before any one uses it.

“We aren’t sure when we will be able to open it,” said Public Works Director Steve Fulford. “Right now, everything is stuck on ‘wait.’”

The project started more than a year ago as a tourist attraction. Cordele it seems, has a rare type of switch called an interlocking or “Diamond” switch where CSX, Norfolk Southern and Heart of Georgia mainlines all cross one another at one location. There are only three of these switches in use in the entire country. When the park finally opens, count on many “railfans” converging on Cordele just to watch the trains.