Technical problems at Crisp County High School

The technical problems that befell the Crisp County School System today wasn’t caused by a malware or ransomware attack said Crisp County School Superintendent Cindy Hughes.“ We did not have a malware attack,” she said. “Ransomware was not the cause of the technical issues we had today. Our techs are working hard to solve all our technical issues.”

Hughes said that she was unaware of any disruption in telephone service although the telephone is connected to the Internet.

The technical problems seemed similar to a January malware attack on The Crisp Medical Center which shut down many of the hospital’s communication systems