Wilcox County players sign scholarships
Wilcox High School head football coach Rob Stowe saw five of his 2020 Wilcox County High School players taking their talents to the collegiate level. (left-right) running back Key Larkin will play for Point University; defensive lineman Curtis Leflore will play for the University of the Cumberlands; linebacker Martez Thrower signed with the University of Kentucky ; cornerback and wide receiver Matt McAdoo
signed with Mars Hill University. and linebacker Branson Owens signed with the United States Military Academy (West Point)