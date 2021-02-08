Entering Autos Reported

PRESS RELEASE

CRISP COUNTY- February 8, 2021

Crisp County Sheriff’s Office received reports over the weekend for two entering auto incidents, one on Old Coney Road and another on HWY 41 South. Investigators are actively working on these cases to identify suspects.

We want to remind citizens to remove all valuables from their vehicles and lock their doors.

“See Something Say Something” to report suspicious activities, tips, or crimes citizens can CALL/TEXT our tip hotline at (229-322-8891) or call 9-1-1. Reporters can remain anonymous if desired.