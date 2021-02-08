Suspect Arrested for Entering Auto

Press release from the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office

CRISP COUNTY- On Saturday, February 6, 2021, around 2:00 AM, Crisp County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Christopher Bagley,

a twenty-five-year-old male resident of Cordele, Georgia. Bagley is charged with five counts of entering auto,

possession of open alcohol container, obstructing or hindering law enforcement, and operating without required

lights.

Crisp County Sheriff’s Deputies stopped a vehicle in the 1400 block of Hickory Street for driving without

required lights. The vehicle fit a description given by a citizen and was in the area of reported entering autos. A

search of the vehicle revealed evidence connecting Bagley to entering auto reports from the Cedar Lakes

subdivision. Bagley was arrested and transported to the Crisp County Detention Center. Crisp County Sheriff’s

Office is working with Cordele Police Department to determine if Bagley is responsible for any entering autos

occurring in the city limits.