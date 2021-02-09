Mrs. Hazel Eloise Allen Jones, 94, passed away on Sunday February 7, 2021 at Twin Fountains Nursing Home in LaGrange, Georgia. Known to many as Ms. Hazel, she was born on March 23, 1926 in LaGrange, Georgia to the late Mr. Lawson Lovic Allen and the late Mrs. Arrie Dent Allen.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Julian Morris Jones, Jr., great granddaughter Ava Elizabeth Jones, siblings, Lawson L. Allen, Jr., Louise Allen Hall, James L. Allen, Dorothy Allen Upchurch, Eula Allen Hatcher, and George Terrell Allen.

Ms. Hazel was raised in the Odessadale Community in Meriwether County and graduated from Rosemont High School. For most of her life, she resided in the Big Springs Community with her husband. She was a member of the Big Springs United Methodist Church and was a member of the UMW. She worked for the Callaway Education Association as the director of the Ceramic Art Classes and was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star.

Ms. Hazel had a love for ceramic arts, cooking, Braves baseball, and her family. She loved attending activities that involved her children and grandchildren. She rarely missed a ballgame or school function.

She is survived by her children, Dianne (Jimmy) Matthews of LaGrange, GA, Judy (Johnny) Floyd of Cordele, GA, and Julian Morris (Zelda) Jones, III of LaGrange, GA; her grandchildren, Kimberly Matthews (Rod) Skiff of LaGrange, GA, Johnny Wilson “Trae” (Kim) Floyd, III. of Cordele, GA, Hazel Katherine Matthews “Kitty” (Gavin) Crawford of LaGrange, GA, Jason Julian (Brigett) Floyd of Cordele, GA, Julian Morris “Jake” (Liz) Jones, IV of LaGrange, GA, and Dustin Gross Jones of LaGrange, GA; great grandchildren, Jarrett Floyd, Julian Floyd, Cole Crawford, Beau Floyd, Lola Grace Floyd, Austin Skiff, Mallie Crawford, John Wilson Floyd, Julian Jones, Asher Skiff, James Crawford, and Harrison Jones; her siblings, Alice Allen Upchurch of Columbus, GA and Aubrey Dent (Becky) Allen of Monroe, GA; sister in law, Louise Jones; nieces, nephews and extended family.

A graveside service will be held at 1:00 on Wednesday, February 10, 2021 at the Jones Family Cemetery on Knott Road in LaGrange, GA. Rev. Paul Blair and Minister Dane Wagner will officiate.

Flowers will be accepted or the family requests memorial donations be made to Big Springs United Methodist Church, 2422 Lower Big Springs Rd, LaGrange, GA 30241, or a charity of your choice. The service will be live-streamed at www.facebook.com/ higginslagrangechapel. Higgins Funeral Home at Hunter Allen Myhand, 506 Hill Street, LaGrange, 706-884-5626.