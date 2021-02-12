Crisp teachers rewarded for sacrifices made during pandemic

By Neil B. McGahee

Managing Editor

Crisp County teachers and staff got some welcome news at the February meeting of the Crisp County Board of Education.

Superintendent Cindy Hughes that Gov. Brian Kemp and State School Superintendent Richard Woods had approved a $1,000 bonus to all faculty and staff as a tangible gesture of gratitude and respect for their extra work and sacrifices during the pandemic.

Hughes then added that all teachers and staff would receive an additional $550 for all full and part time personnel pending approval by the state board of education at its Feb. 18 meeting.

Hughes said the Crisp County Sheriff’s Department had requested an intergovernmental transfer of some equipment, primarily 12 lockers in the boy’s locker room at the old middle school.

“The lockers will be used to store evidence,” Hughes said. “This transfer will save the taxpayers a lot of money because we otherwise would have to use tax money. The cost of moving the equipment is the responsibility of the sheriff’s department.”

Financial Officer Donna Beavers said the school system came in below budget in January.

“ Our collections were above average at $400,180 and with interest $406,272 leaving the ending cash balance at $4,798,000,” she said. “Our collections amounted to $22,385,705.“

The Crisp County Board of Education will meet on March 4 for a work session.