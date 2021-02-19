Col. Robert Richey Granville, Jr., M.D. (U.S. Army ret.)
Col. Robert Richey Granville, Jr., M.D. (U.S. Army ret.) died February 13, 2021 of Covid-19 at Crisp Regional Hospital in Cordele, Georgia. Born in New York City on March 3, 1950 to Robert and Jean Dunkle Granville, Rob spent his childhood in the Northeast and Saint Louis. After graduating from Reed College, he earned his medical degree from Oregon Health and Science University. Rob proudly served his country in Panama, in the Middle East and at military hospitals in El Paso and San Antonio, first as a general medical officer and then as an orthopedist. He treated all his patients with skill, compassion and respect, with special empathy for soldiers suffering life-altering combat injuries. Possessing a robust sense of humor and a vibrant and heroic approach to life, Rob was an avid outdoorsman. He came to love Southwest Georgia’s natural environment and especially the warm, supportive friends he found there. He is survived by his son Joe Granville, wife Jennie Barb, sister Sandy Sheehy, nephew Pat Rabin and devoted friends, especially Herbert Gladin. Rob’s family is grateful for the expert and attentive care he received from Dr. William White and the team at Crisp Regional Hospital. At Rob’s request, there will be no formal memorial service. Those wishing to make gifts in his memory may contribute to Trout Unlimited (www.tu.org) or the charity of their choice.