Mary F. Williams



Georgia.

Mrs. Williams was preceded in death by her husband, John D. Williams. She was the

daughter of Benjamin T. and Isabella Wells of Albany, Georgia and was a member of First

United Methodist Church in Albany. Mrs. Williams graduated from Albany High School in

1941, and worked as a medical secretary at the Georgia Regional Laboratory and then as a

medical transcriptionist at the Naval Branch Clinic at the Marine Corps Naval Depot in

Albany. After she and her husband retired to Lake Blackshear in Crisp County, she worked

part time for five years as a medical transcriptionist at Crisp Regional Hospital in Cordele.

While living in Crisp County she attended Warwick United Methodist Church.

Mrs. Williams is survived by two daughters, Lynn Williams of Athens and Jane Holman

(David) of Watkinsville and one son, Steven Williams (Young-Ok) of Peachtree Corners, one

granddaughter, Jessica Holman, and two grandsons, Alex Williams and Cory Holman

(Jessica Lee), two stepdaughters, Dale Yarbrough of King, North Carolina (Otis) and Gale

Williams of Eatonton, and one stepson, Gary Williams (Judy) of New Bern, North Carolina.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Boys’ Town (

Lord and Stephens, WEST, 1211 Jimmy Daniel Road, Watkinsville, GA 30677 is in charge of arrangements.