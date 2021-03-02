2021 Watermelon Days Festival slated for June

Organizers of the world-famous Watermelon Days Festival in Crisp County have announced the 2021 festival be held on June 19 at Georgia Veterans Memorial State Park.

2020’s festival was canceled due to the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic, and this year’s events are subject to change for the same reason. The Dispatch will provide regular updates as more information about 2021’s festival events becomes available.

The Watermelon Days Festival is the oldest of its kind in Georgia and attracts visitors from Chatsworth to China. Events for the entire family highlight the event, which in the past has included hot-air balloon flights, a massive fireworks display, live music, and more.

Cordele is known as the “Watermelon Capital of the World” due to both the quality and quantity of melons produced in the area. Some 200 million pounds of watermelons are produced each year, contributing massively to the area’s economy.

Vendors should contact Linda Hawkins at the Lake Blackshear Resort for information and applications. She can be reached at lhawkins@lakeblackshearresort.com or 229-276-1004.