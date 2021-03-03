CORDELE – Christine “Chris” Gibbs, 92, passed away Friday morning, Feb. 26, 2021, at her residence. Memorial services were held at 3 p.m., Monday, March 1, 2021, at Cordele United Methodist Church. Rev. James Kelley, Rev. Mike Dorough and Rev. Larry Rollins officiated the service. Barbara Stripling, pianist, accompanied Cindy Rollins as she sang “His Eye Is on the Sparrow” and “How Great Thou Art.” She also accompanied Rev. Rollins as he led the congregational song “In the Garden” and Jeffery Gibbs as he led “Jesus Loves Me.”

Mrs. Gibbs was born in Albany, Ga. to Wilbur Lee Clifton and Mildred Leming Clifton. She is preceded in death by her son, Rick Blalock. She formerly worked as a computer operator for the IRS and worked for Pridgen Brothers. She was also a member of Cordele First United Methodist Church.

She is survived by her husband: Lee Gibbs of Cordele, Ga.; her sons: Dale Blalock and his wife Sueann of Lexington Ga., and Jeffrey B. Gibbs of Cordele, Ga.; her grandchildren: Dr. Oren Blalock, Amy Blalock Thomas and her husband Brandon, Dana Blalock Ewing and her husband Tom.; her great-grandchildren: Clay Thomas and Molly Thomas; her nephew Lee Clifton and his wife Lita; and three great-nephews, and three great-great nieces.

Chris was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She enjoyed life to the fullest and traveled worldwide with her husband of 51 years. She was an avid camper and volunteer at the hospital. The family would like to extend a big thank you to Reflections Hospice and a special thanks to nurses: Adam, Ginny, Jody, and Rodney. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Reflections Hospice, 202 E 4th Avenue Cordele, Ga. 31015.

