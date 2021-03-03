Crisp Ag students celebrate national FFA week

Students showed their animals at the state livestock show the weekend before National FFA week with great success. Crisp County FFA had 15 swine entries and four cattle entries for this year’s winter show.
Crisp Middle School FFA students Eric Fillmore and Tyler Stephens plant geraniums that will be sold at the FFA Spring Plant Sale.
Jarrett Kendrick, Vice President of the Crisp County Middle FFA, was named Champion 7th grade Goat Showman at the Georgia Junior National Livestock Show.
Kinley Arnett, President of the Crisp County Middle FFAChapter, exhibits her purebred Hampshire Barrow at the Georgia Junior National Livestock Show.
Pictured from Left to Right: Jarrett Kendrick, John Allen Shedd, Ryleigh Farmer, Kinley Arnett, and Michael Brown, Mr. Morgan Anderson in back.