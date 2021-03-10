Georgia Expands COVID Vaccine Eligibility-Beginning Monday, March 15, 2021

Atlanta – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) and Governor Brian Kemp today announced the state will expand its vaccine eligibility March 15, 2021, to include adults aged 55 and older, individuals with disabilities and certain medical conditions.

Individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities are already eligible for vaccination. This expansion now includes disabilities caused by an injury (e.g., traumatic brain injury or spinal cord injury), a disability due to a longstanding condition that could cause vision loss, nerve damage or loss of a limb, or a disability due to illness such as ALS or multiple sclerosis.

The medical conditions referenced are:

Asthma (moderate to severe) Immunocompromised

Cancer Liver disease

Cerebrovascular disease Neurologic conditions

Chronic kidney disease Overweight and obesity

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Pregnancy

Cystic Fibrosis Pulmonary fibrosis

Diabetes Sickle Cell Disease

Hypertension or high blood pressure Thalassemia (blood disorder)

Heart conditions

To find a vaccine location near you or to schedule an appointment, log on to https://dph.georgia.gov/covid-vaccine. For individuals aged 16 and 17 who are in an eligible population for vaccination, Pfizer is the only vaccine currently approved for these ages. Please schedule an appointment at CVS or Walgreens or at one of the GEMA mass vaccination sites to ensure Pfizer vaccine is available to you.

