March 12, 2021

David Keith McGinnis

By Chris Lewis

Published 3:13 pm Thursday, March 11, 2021

David Keith McGinnis, 39, passed away Wednesday, March 10, 2021 in Cordele, Georgia. David was born to Thurman McGinnis, Jr. and Sandra Kay McGinnis in Americus, Georgia. A visitation will be held on Sunday, March 14, 2021 from 2:00-4:00 p.m. in the chapel of Rainey Family Funeral Services.  David had a great love for his friends and family, loved to go fishing, and was a big fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers and sports in general. He is survived by his son, David Keith McGinnis, Jr. of Cordele; his daughter, Abigail Kay McGinnis of Cordele; father, Thurman (Dody) McGinnis of Cordele; mother, Sandra (Glynn McDaniel) McGinnis Arnett of Cordele; brothers, Michael (Shannon) McGinnis of Cordele, JT (Crystal) McGinnis of Abbeville, Emilio (Amber) Banda of Cordele, and Kevin (Billi) McGinnis of Dubuque, IA; grandmother, Judy Miller of White Mills, Kentucky; and several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. Arrangements are by Rainey Family Funeral Services. An online register book is available at www.raineyfuneral.com

