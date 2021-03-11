Members of the U.S. Marshals Service Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force and deputies with the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office execute a search warrant at 601 E. 12th Ave. shortly after 10 a.m. on Thursday in an effort to apprehend Willis Corinthian Glover, a 28-year-old man wanted on a number of charges by both city and county law enforcement authorities. Cordele Police officers and Crisp County Sheriff’s deputies reportedly saw Glover run to that residence and drop a handgun en route on Wednesday, March 3. In both cases, authorities were unable to apprehend Glover. A $2,500 reward is offered for information leading to Glover’s arrest; call the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office at 229-276-2690 to help.
Glover remains at large, $2500 reward still in play