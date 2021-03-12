Dooly deputy burned in brush fire

A Dooly County Deputy Sheriff suffered second and third degree burns over 50 percent of his upper body as he was burning brush on his land in Thomas County.

David Musselwhite was burning brush when apparently the accelerant he was using ignited. He was rushed to a local hospital, then transferred to Augusta University Medical Center, where he underwent surgery this morning. According to a spokesman for the Dooly County Sheriff’s Office, he is in stable condition following surgery.

Musselwhite served as an officer in the Vienna Police Dept. before joining the Sheriff’s Office, where he primarily patrolled the city of Unadilla after the city dissolved its police department in favor of Sheriff’s patrols.