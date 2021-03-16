Georgia Southern announces Fall 2020 Dean’s List
STATESBORO, Ga. – Georgia Southern University recently recognized approximately 3,850 students for excellence in academics on the Fall 2020 Dean’s List. To be eligible for the Dean’s List, a student must have at least a 3.5 grade point average and carry a minimum of 12 hours for the semester.
- Yancey Clary of Cordele
- Rebecca Ellis of Rochelle
- Robert Greene of Arabi
- Anna Ivey of Cordele
- Robert McGuinty of Rochelle
- Madison Milani of Cordele
- Charles Stephens of Vienna
- Sabrina Wade of Cordele
