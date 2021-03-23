CORDELE – Edwina B. Dorough, 84, passed away Friday, March 19, 2021 at Crisp Regional Hospital. Graveside services were held at 2:30 p.m., Sunday, March 21, 2021 at Sunnyside Cemetery. Rev. Larry Wilbanks and Rev. Terry Ryan officiated the service. Harolene Shingler led the congregational song, “When We All Get Together.”

Mrs. Dorough was born in Crisp County, Ga. to Clarence Eddie and Agnes Harvard Banks. She is preceded in death by her husband, William D. “Billy” Dorough, and a sister, Clarice Banks. She was a retired office clerk for The Agricultural Stabilization and Conservation Service (ASCS) of the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) in Cordele. She was an active member of Penia Baptist Church when her health permitted.

She is survived by her children: Randy Musselwhite and his wife Lisa of Lexington, S.C. and Denise D. Hobbs and her husband Shelton of Cordele; and her grandsons: Tyler Hobbs and his fiancé Emily Ring and Garet Hobbs.

Online condolences may be left at www.hughesandwright.com. Hughes & Wright Funeral Home, Inc. was entrusted with these arrangements.