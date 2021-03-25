expand
March 25, 2021

Ameris Bank Donates $2,000,000 to Support 19 Rural Georgia Hospitals

By Chris Lewis

ATLANTA, GA – As part of the Georgia HEART Hospital Program, Ameris Bank has donated $2,000,000 in financial support to 19 rural hospitals located throughout the bank’s footprint in Georgia. Ameris Bank has participated in the program since 2018, contributing over $6,000,000 to rural Georgia hospitals.

“We are committed to supporting the health and wellbeing of those in our community, and helping to create opportunities for healthy, safe and productive lives. This donation helps to provide resources that will create a positive effect for generations to come,” comments Ameris Bank CEO Palmer Proctor. “2020 was truly an unexpected year and the effects of the pandemic touched us all in different ways, and greatly affected our healthcare workers and systems. We are happy to be able to assist these hospitals in continuing to provide quality healthcare to all.”

Demographic, economic and industry challenges have caused rural hospitals in Georgia to face financial crises for years. The Georgia HEART Hospital Program partners with the Georgia Rural Hospital Tax Credit bill (State Bill 258) to increase funding to rural and critical access hospitals in the state of Georgia. The financial contributions through this program furthers the hospitals’ abilities to provide quality health care for the thousands of Georgians who call these communities home.

The funds provided by Ameris Bank are used by local hospitals in ways that best fit the hospitals’ specific needs for providing quality healthcare to their patients.

The 19 rural Georgia hospitals receiving donations from Ameris Bank include: Brooks County Hospital (Quitman), Coffee Regional Medical Center (Douglas), Colquitt Regional Medical Center (Moultrie), Crisp Regional Hospital (Cordele), Donalsonville Hospital (Donalsonville), Effingham Hospital —Springfield (Springfield), Irwin County Hospital (Ocilla), Jasper Memorial Hospital (Monticello), John D. Archbold Memorial Hospital (Thomasville), Liberty Regional Medical Center (Hinesville), Meadows Regional Medical Center (Vidalia), Miller County Hospital (Colquitt), Phoebe Sumter Medical Center (Americus), South Georgia Medical Center – Berrien Campus (Nashville/Valdosta), South Georgia Medical Center – Lakeland Campus, Southeast Georgia Health System (St. Mary’s/Brunswick), St. Mary’s Good Samaritan Hospital (Greensboro), Tift Regional Medical Center (Tifton) and WellStar Sylvan Grove Hospital (Jackson).

The Georgia Rural Hospital Tax Credit enables Georgia businesses and taxpayers to redirect their Georgia income tax liability to help support these qualified hospitals. Participation in the Georgia HEART program is limited to Georgia rural hospitals that meet qualification criteria established by law.

