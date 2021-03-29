expand
March 29, 2021

Linda Nesbitt Herrington

By Chris Lewis

Published 3:09 pm Monday, March 29, 2021

CORDELE – Linda Nesbitt Herrington, 78, passed away early Saturday morning, March 27, 2021 at her residence. Services will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at Northern Heights Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Sunnyside Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., Monday, March 29, 2021 at the funeral home. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, seating is limited, masks are required, social distancing should be maintained.

Mrs. Herrington was born in Lebanon, Mo. to Thomas, Jr. and Mary Nell Allen Nesbitt. She is preceded in death by two siblings, Bill Nesbitt and Tommy Nesbitt.

She was an educator with the Crisp County Board of Education, Crisp Academy and the Dooly State Prison. She was a member of Northern Heights Baptist Church where she was involved as a Sunday School and a Vacation Bible School teacher, choir member, the Food & Prayer Ministry and other areas of church life.

She is survived by her husband of 32 years: Edward Herrington of Cordele; her children: Bill Crews of Libby, Montana, Tim Crews and his wife Candace of Hartford, Ala., Leigh Barnes and her husband Brian of Hinesville, Ga., Jon Herrington and his wife Lindsey of Thomaston, Ga. and Ashlin Herrington of Cordele; her siblings: Jon Nesbitt and his wife Kathy of Panama City, Fla. and Laurel Deuley of Macon, Ga.; her daughter-in-law: Donna Crews; her 18 grandchildren; her four great-grandchildren and, her fur baby: “Tater.”

The family suggests that memorial contributions may be made to the Food & Prayer Ministry, C/O Northern Heights Baptist Church, 1102 East Eighth Ave., GA 31015 or Reflections Hospice, 202 East Fourth Ave., Cordele, GA 31015.

Online condolences may be left at www.hughesandwright.com. Hughes & Wright Funeral Home, Inc. is entrusted with these arrangements.

