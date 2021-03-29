expand
Ad Spot

March 29, 2021

Southeastern Grocers / Harveys will offer COVID-19 vaccines

By Chris Lewis

Published 8:37 am Monday, March 29, 2021
Southeastern Grocers, Inc. (SEG), parent company of Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores, in partnership with the Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH), U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), will  begin offering 600 Johnson & Johnson vaccines and 1,170 Pfizer vaccines in four Georgia Harveys Supermarket and eight Winn-Dixie store locations.
The free Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer vaccines will be available to all eligible groups by online appointment only beginning Saturday, March 27 and administered starting Wednesday, March 31 during regular pharmacy hours, while supplies last.
See below for a list of locations in your area and attached media alert for complete details.
  • Coffee County
    • Harveys Supermarket No. 1601: 813 S. Peterson Ave., Douglas, GA 31533
    • Harveys Supermarket No. 1639: 901 W. Ward St., Douglas, GA 31533
  • Crisp County
    • Harveys Supermarket No. 1627: 1011 16th Ave., Cordele, GA 31015

More News

Southeastern Grocers / Harveys will offer COVID-19 vaccines

Historic Preservation meeting turns ugly

Chef Ricky Watzlowick named SGTC 2021 Instructor of Year

Ameris Bank Donates $2,000,000 to Support 19 Rural Georgia Hospitals

News

Southeastern Grocers / Harveys will offer COVID-19 vaccines

News

Historic Preservation meeting turns ugly

News

Chef Ricky Watzlowick named SGTC 2021 Instructor of Year

News

Ameris Bank Donates $2,000,000 to Support 19 Rural Georgia Hospitals

News

Dean takes Chamber of Commerce gavel

News

Mock trial team celebrates completion of 2020-21 season

Education

Two Georgia College students selected for Fulbright Canada and MITACS Globalink internships

News

State fire marshal rules fire was arson

News

FOOD&PRAYER DISTRIBUTION

News

Unadilla alerts EPD of 10,000-gallon wastewater spill

Education

Dooly School Board Celebrates “Board Appreciation Day”

News

Crisp County School System – Meal delivery routes

News

Dooly County Death Investigation Leads to Felony Murder and Gang Charges

News

Unadilla council closes $12 million loan Funds will be used to update a water treatment plant

News

Missing Person from Cordele

News

Smith arrested after attempting to elude

News

Pateville Road home destoryed by fire

News

Georgia sees big COVID-19 vaccine boost with judges, court staff eligible

News

Atlanta murder suspect captured in Cordele

News

Courtney McGriff-Taylor Named South Georgia Technical College “Student of Excellence” in Cordele

Education

Winifred Wilson named Administrative Assistant at South Georgia Tech Crisp County Center

News

Two arrested for drug possession

News

A Vienna man was killed in a gunfight with law enforcement officers Sunday in Tattnall County

Education

Georgia Southern announces Fall 2020 Dean’s List