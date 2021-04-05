Two Entering Auto Incidents and two Stolen Vehicles Recovered

Crisp County Sheriff’s Office received reports of two entering auto incidents, one in the area of Sirmons Road and another on Cemetery Road in the early morning hours on Saturday, April 3, 2021. As a Deputy was responding to the entering auto call on Sirmons Road, they observed a 2013 Ram 2500 on the side of the roadway that appeared to have been wrecked. The vehicle was determined to be stolen.

Around the same time, there was a second stolen vehicle recovered by Crisp County Sheriff’s Office Deputies in the area of Old Nesbitt Road. A Sheriff’s Deputy met a vehicle traveling on Cemetery Road. The Sheriff’s Deputy turned around and attempted to catch up to the vehicle. After the Deputy turned on Old Nesbitt Road, they observed a 2011 Chevrolet Cruze abandoned and left running on the shoulder of the road with the doors open. The vehicle was determined to be stolen. Crisp County Sheriff’s Office deployed a K-9 Unit in an attempt to track the suspect(s), but those attempts were unsuccessful. The Crisp County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division is actively working on these cases to identify suspects. These reports also include firearm thefts. Each of the vehicles were left unlocked. If you have any information, please contact Crisp County Sheriff’s Office at 229-276-2600.

Crisp County Sheriff’s Office would like to remind all citizens to please remove all valuables from your vehicles and lock your vehicle doors. Please also keep an inventory of your valuables. Having a property record is critical if you are ever the unfortunate victim of a crime. Log all serial numbers or identification numbers, as well as take images for property records.

“See Something Say Something” to report suspicious activities, tips, or crimes; citizens can CALL/TEXT our tip hotline at (229-322-8891) or call 9-1-1. Reporters can remain anonymous if desired.