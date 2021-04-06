Greer signs letter of intent with Emmanuel College

Family and friends gathered at Fullington

Academy to watch Unadilla senior Ansley Greer (center

right, seated)sign a letter of intent to attend

Emmanuel College in Franklin Springs, Ga. and

shoot for the College’s clay target team. The Lions

were last year’s National Collegiate Champions in

Sporting Clays for the Scholastic Clays Target

Program. Fullington Head of School Dr. Gay

Nelson said Greer turned down scholarship offers

from Kentucky, Georgia, Alabama, Auburn, Mercer,

Kennesaw State, Georgia College and Valdosta

State University to shoot for Emmanuel. Greer also

recently was named the winner of the 2021

Walter Harrison Scholarship awarded by Middle

Georgia EMC.