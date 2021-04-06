Greer signs letter of intent with Emmanuel College
Family and friends gathered at Fullington
Academy to watch Unadilla senior Ansley Greer (center
right, seated)sign a letter of intent to attend
Emmanuel College in Franklin Springs, Ga. and
shoot for the College’s clay target team. The Lions
were last year’s National Collegiate Champions in
Sporting Clays for the Scholastic Clays Target
Program. Fullington Head of School Dr. Gay
Nelson said Greer turned down scholarship offers
from Kentucky, Georgia, Alabama, Auburn, Mercer,
Kennesaw State, Georgia College and Valdosta
State University to shoot for Emmanuel. Greer also
recently was named the winner of the 2021
Walter Harrison Scholarship awarded by Middle
Georgia EMC.