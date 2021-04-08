City of Rochelle boil water advisory

The City of Rochelle has issued a “boil water” advisory due to a water main break Wednesday. Rochelle Mayor Wayne McGuinty said to protect the public from a potential health hazard, citizens are advised to boil all water to be used for drinking, cooking or preparing baby food for at least one minute after it reaches a rolling boil.

“We sent the samples on Wednesday,” McGuinty said. “And we hope to get the test results back Friday morning. Citizens should continue to boil water until we get the results back and can sound an all clear.”