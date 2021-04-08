Georgia is Open for Business – New COVID-19 Guidance to Take Effect on April 8

Atlanta, GA – On Thursday, April 8, Executive Order 03.31.21.03 will take effect, rolling back the remaining COVID-19 restrictions on Georgia’s economy.

The Governor’s Executive Orders are available to read here. See below for a video message from Governor Kemp.

More details on the Executive Order is below:

Executive Order 03.31.21.03

▪ Will become effective April 8 through April 30, 2021

▪ Eliminates the Gatherings ban

▪ Eliminates Shelter-in-Place requirements

▪ Removes the critical infrastructure distinction and collapses all organization suggested measures into one main list, with a small number of additional industry-specific requirements remaining

▪ Reduces any remaining distance requirements (i.e. distance between parties at restaurants, bars, and movie theaters, and between patrons of group fitness classes)