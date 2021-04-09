expand
Ad Spot

April 10, 2021

Rochelle council hears first reading of annexation request

By Chris Lewis

Published 12:44 pm Friday, April 9, 2021

Lucas C. Allison

Dispatch Correspondent

 

The Rochelle City Council held its regular monthly meeting via Zoom.

Police chief Mickey Barfield reported the patrol units logged 4,359 miles in March responding to 344 calls that included 87 traffic stops, 161 non-criminal calls, 26 incident reports, 16 requests to patrol area, 54 miscellaneous calls, and two arrests.

Barfield said the new computers purchased with a technology grant were installed in the patrol units and would be operational next week. He thanked the Mayor and Council for approving the technology grant.

Barfield also reported that a generous donation from an anonymous person enabled him to order new bulletproof vests for his department. He said he would like to honor the donor in some way.

The council heard a first reading of a request from the Wilcox Board of Education to annex 14.81 acres — part of the Wilcox PK-12 campus — into the city of Rochelle

The council was told that work on the Sook Road project was delayed due to heavy rains. The contractors plan to return next week with a completion of the project in four to six weeks. The USDA water project was updated and noted that boring under Highway 280 requires federal approval and is being requested now. Mayor McGuinty gave a report on the status of the city with the Georgia Environmental Protection Division.

The Rochelle City Council meets on the first Wednesday of each month at 7pm in city hall.

 

 

 

 

 

More News

Rochelle council hears first reading of annexation request

Keep Crisp Beautiful contracts with a local business to help clean up the Community

Prince Philip has died at age 99, Buckingham Palace announces.

Jobless benefits expiring for almost 400,000 unemployed Georgians

News

Rochelle council hears first reading of annexation request

News

Keep Crisp Beautiful contracts with a local business to help clean up the Community

News

Jobless benefits expiring for almost 400,000 unemployed Georgians

News

City of Rochelle boil water advisory

News

GEORGIA 811 REMINDS LOCAL RESIDENTS TO CONTACT 811 BEFORE PLANTING TREES THIS EARTH DAY AND ARBOR DAY

News

Georgia is Open for Business – New COVID-19 Guidance to Take Effect on April 8

News

Earning her way to summer camp

News

Dooly County Deputy burned in accident succumbs to injuries

News

Georgia to ease COVID-19 distancing, gathering restrictions amid vaccine push

News

Rochelle Police receive $10,000 technology grant

News

Georgia candidates line up early for key 2022 elections

Education

Greer signs letter of intent with Emmanuel College

News

Crisp school board briefed on cybersecurity attacks; American Rescue Plan allocations

News

SEEING YOUNG WILDLIFE ALONE? IF YOU CARE…LEAVE THEM THERE

News

Two Entering Auto Incidents and two Stolen Vehicles Recovered

News

Phoebe Invests $750,000 in New Education Partnership with Albany State   

News

Baseball’s All-Star Game pulling out of Georgia in protest of new voting law

News

Easter at Christ Episcopal Church

News

State and local governments prepare for more stimulus funding

News

Crop duster crashed on takeoff

News

Settlement was by GSP Troppers for alleged cheating

News

Contradictions abound over events of historic preservation meeting

News

Glover arrested

News

Southeastern Grocers / Harveys will offer COVID-19 vaccines