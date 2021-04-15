expand
Ad Spot

April 17, 2021

Leslie Thomas ‘Detroit’ Bringman

By Chris Lewis

Published 7:59 am Thursday, April 15, 2021

Leslie Thomas ‘Detroit’ Bringman of Cordele passed away Tuesday, April 13, 2021 at Tift Regional Hospital in Tifton. Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, April 18, 2021 at Free Life Church on Pecan Street in Cordele. The committal service will follow in Rose Hill Cemetery in Ashburn. The family will receive friends Saturday, April 17, 2021 from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. at Rainey Family Funeral Services. Les was born in Detroit, MI, the son of Jerry Benjamin Bringman and the late Jeanette Rosetta Desmarais Bringman. He was also preceded in death by a daughter, Lexi Hope Bringman and his father-in-law, George Lanier, Jr. A veteran of the United States Air Force, he was an LPN and worked with Easter Seals in Vienna. Les loved his family and especially loved spending time with his daughter, Charity. He also loved his church family at Free Life Church. He enjoyed all the outdoors and was an avid camper and fisherman. Les is survived by his wife of 25 years, Donna Lanier Bringman of Cordele; his daughter, Charity Hope Bringman of Cordele; his father and his wife, Jerry and Irene Bringman of Cordele; sisters, Kerri Ann Wills of Ellaville, Lynn Therese Landskroner of Zolfer Springs, FL and Sherri Marie Horne of Surrency; a special uncle, Larry Bringman; his mother-in-law, Clara Lanier of Vienna; a sister-in-law, Gwen Wester of Chapel Hill, TN; a brother-in-law and his wife, George Lanier, III and Teresa Lanier of Rochelle; and several nieces and nephews. Arrangements are by Rainey Family Funeral Services. An online guest register is available at www.raineyfuneral.com

More News

Leslie Thomas ‘Detroit’ Bringman

Pilot killed in Pineview crop duster crash

Elevate Your Relationship

Trade settlement saves 2,600 jobs slated for Georgia electric vehicle battery plants

News

Pilot killed in Pineview crop duster crash

News

Elevate Your Relationship

News

Trade settlement saves 2,600 jobs slated for Georgia electric vehicle battery plants

News

Rochelle council hears first reading of annexation request

News

Keep Crisp Beautiful contracts with a local business to help clean up the Community

News

Jobless benefits expiring for almost 400,000 unemployed Georgians

News

City of Rochelle boil water advisory

News

GEORGIA 811 REMINDS LOCAL RESIDENTS TO CONTACT 811 BEFORE PLANTING TREES THIS EARTH DAY AND ARBOR DAY

News

Georgia is Open for Business – New COVID-19 Guidance to Take Effect on April 8

News

Earning her way to summer camp

News

Dooly County Deputy burned in accident succumbs to injuries

News

Georgia to ease COVID-19 distancing, gathering restrictions amid vaccine push

News

Rochelle Police receive $10,000 technology grant

News

Georgia candidates line up early for key 2022 elections

Education

Greer signs letter of intent with Emmanuel College

News

Crisp school board briefed on cybersecurity attacks; American Rescue Plan allocations

News

SEEING YOUNG WILDLIFE ALONE? IF YOU CARE…LEAVE THEM THERE

News

Two Entering Auto Incidents and two Stolen Vehicles Recovered

News

Phoebe Invests $750,000 in New Education Partnership with Albany State   

News

Baseball’s All-Star Game pulling out of Georgia in protest of new voting law

News

Easter at Christ Episcopal Church

News

State and local governments prepare for more stimulus funding

News

Crop duster crashed on takeoff

News

Settlement was by GSP Troppers for alleged cheating