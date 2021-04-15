Leslie Thomas ‘Detroit’ Bringman of Cordele passed away Tuesday, April 13, 2021 at Tift Regional Hospital in Tifton. Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, April 18, 2021 at Free Life Church on Pecan Street in Cordele. The committal service will follow in Rose Hill Cemetery in Ashburn. The family will receive friends Saturday, April 17, 2021 from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. at Rainey Family Funeral Services. Les was born in Detroit, MI, the son of Jerry Benjamin Bringman and the late Jeanette Rosetta Desmarais Bringman. He was also preceded in death by a daughter, Lexi Hope Bringman and his father-in-law, George Lanier, Jr. A veteran of the United States Air Force, he was an LPN and worked with Easter Seals in Vienna. Les loved his family and especially loved spending time with his daughter, Charity. He also loved his church family at Free Life Church. He enjoyed all the outdoors and was an avid camper and fisherman. Les is survived by his wife of 25 years, Donna Lanier Bringman of Cordele; his daughter, Charity Hope Bringman of Cordele; his father and his wife, Jerry and Irene Bringman of Cordele; sisters, Kerri Ann Wills of Ellaville, Lynn Therese Landskroner of Zolfer Springs, FL and Sherri Marie Horne of Surrency; a special uncle, Larry Bringman; his mother-in-law, Clara Lanier of Vienna; a sister-in-law, Gwen Wester of Chapel Hill, TN; a brother-in-law and his wife, George Lanier, III and Teresa Lanier of Rochelle; and several nieces and nephews. Arrangements are by Rainey Family Funeral Services. An online guest register is available at www.raineyfuneral.com