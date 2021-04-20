Hugh Lee Neighbors of Arabi passed away Tuesday. April 20, 2021 at the age of 68 at his residence. He was preceded in death by his wife, Donna Marie Gilbert Neighbors. Born in Turner County, he was the son of the late Les Lee Neighbors and Sally Estee Pearson Neighbors. He was welder/fabricator(RET) for Harris Press. Hugh was an avid fan of racing and loved working on the cars and getting them ready for a race. He also enjoyed fishing. Hugh is survived by his children, a son, Chris Neighbors and a daughter, Patsy ( Ryan Gilliam) Neighbors all of Arabi; a brother, Jimmy Leon Neighbors of Cordele; a sister, Ella Mae Payne of Vienna; five grandchildren, Colbie Lee Neighbors, Jase Keegan Neighbors, Anne-Marie Baylee Poole, Garrett Lee McCard and Leslee Nichole McCard; and a great-grandchild, Anneslee Ny’viera Tillman. A private family service will be held at a later time. Arrangements are by Rainey Family Funeral Services. An online guest register is available at www.raineyfuneral.com