Jeanette Collins Story of Arabi went to be with her heavenly Father Wednesday, April 21, 2021. She believed in Angels and she is now surrounded by them and other family members gone on before her. She was preceded in death by her husband, George D. Story; the father of her children, Clyde Ellerbee, Sr.; a son Ollie Wayne Ellerbee; her parents, Robert Ollie Collins and Mattie Hall Collins; and siblings, W.A Collins, C.T. Collins, Hayward Collins, Floy C. Rayburn, Lorrett C. Wilson, Margaret C. Leverett, Lessie C. Alderman and Christine C. Moore. Funeral services will be held at 4:00 p.m. Friday, April 23, 2021 in the chapel of Rainey Family Funeral Services with burial following in Oak Grove Cemetery in Turner County. The family will receive friends prior to the service Friday beginning at 3:00 p.m. Jeanette, 90, was born in Turner County to the late Robert and Mattie Collins. She was employed in the Textile Industry for over 40 years and raised her boys in a loving and Christian environment. She was an active member of Bay Spring Baptist Church until her declining health. She was a woman of great faith with an unconditional love for others, a loving spirit and always quick to forgive. One of the proudest moments in her life was earning her High School GED at the age of 58 in 1989. She is survived by her three sons, Clyde Ellerbee,Jr. and his wife, Barbara of Arabi, Calvin Thomas Ellerbee of Tifton and Wendell Larry Ellerbee; two grandchildren, Misty Dawn Haller and her husband, Chris, and Christopher Wayne Ellerbee; and eight great-grandchildren. Arrangements are by Rainey Family Funeral Services. An online guest register is available at www.raineyfuneral.com

