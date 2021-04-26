expand
April 27, 2021

Jennifer Clark Edalgo

By Chris Lewis

Published 11:57 am Monday, April 26, 2021

A memorial service for Jennifer Clark Edalgo, 60 of Cordele, will be held Tuesday,
April 27, 2021 at 10:00 am in the chapel of Rainey Family Funeral Services. The
family will greet friends prior to the service Tuesday beginning at 9:00 a.m. Jenny, as
she was lovingly known, passed away Saturday, April 24, 2021 at her residence. She
was born in Cordele, the daughter of Carrie Mae Brook Allison and the late Myles
Ethbert Clark. She was also preceded in death by her step-father, J.L. Dorough. Jenny
was a LPN (RET) from Visiting Nurses Association and had worked there for 23
years. She cared deeply for and loved all her patients. Jenny loved the quiet and the
peacefulness of the mountains and enjoyed reading. She was an avid coupon clipper
and could often be found shopping at Kroger or anywhere she could use those
coupons. Her deepest passion though was for her family and spending as much time
as possible with them. Jenny is survived by husband of 38 years, Steve Edalgo of
Cordele; a son and his wife, Taylor and Yen Edalgo of Greenville, SC; her mother and
step-father, Carrie and Kennth Allison of Cordele; two sisters, Joy (Scott) Hendricks
of Cordele and Jan McCarty of Vienna; a step-sister, Patricia Neumans of Perry; two
nephews and a niece, Russ (Rhiannon) Thompson, Meagan (Ryan) Hancock and
Morgan (Lexie) McCarty; and her granddog, a golden retriever, Baymax.
Arrangements are by Rainey Family Funeral Services. An online guest register is
available at  www.raineyfuneral.com

