April 27, 2021

High-speed broadband coming to central Georgia

By Chris Lewis

Published 3:29 pm Tuesday, April 27, 2021

State Representative Patty Bentley(D-Dist. 139) said the arrival of high-speed, fiber-optic Internet is a great day for central Georgia!

By Neil B. McGahee

Managing Editor

The Middle Georgia Electric Membership Corporation (EMC) and Conexon Connect  announced plans today to expand high-speed,  broadband cable to 4,800 customers in Dooly, Pulaski, Houston, Macon, Turner, Wilcox and Ben Hill counties. The $36.7 project is projected to be ready in 2022.

“High speed Internet is no longer just a want in today’s world,” Georgia Public Service Commissioner Jason Shaw said . “It is absolutely a need. Lack of fast, reliable internet service in rural areas is something I hear about from Georgians all over the state.”

The announcement was held at the historic Dooly Campgrounds, where a century ago, people would have cheered for the expansion of the telephone.

“Hello Dooly County,” State Representative Patty Bentley(D-Dist. 139) said. “It’s a great day in Dooly County! We are closing the Digital Divide. The House of Representatives has made rural broadband a top priority and I am so happy to see $30 million in state money devoted to this project.”

Middle Georgia EMC partnered with Conexion Connect, an internet service provider,  to deploy a 1900 mile network that will provide 100 percent internet access for 4,800 customers.

“Everybody in the Georgia State Senate, whether you’re Democrat or Republican,” said State Senator Cardin Summers. “Is devoted to having rural broadband all over Georgia. I asked Governor Kemp if he would if he would consider using some of the stimulus money coming to Georgia. If he does, it would change the face of Georgia. It will allow rural Georgia to compete with any state, any county anywhere.”

The fiber-optic network provides members’ access to symmetrical Gigabit Internet that is it has the same upload and download speeds and is one of the fastest in the nation.

“Our members have waited long enough for high-speed access,” said Randy Crenshaw, president and CEO of Middle Georgia EMC. “to make telemedicine, remote learning, work at home and videoconferencing a reality on a daily basis.”

