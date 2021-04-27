expand
Ad Spot

April 27, 2021

Janelle Mashburn

By Chris Lewis

Published 12:49 pm Tuesday, April 27, 2021

Janelle Mashburn, age 63, of 349 Haslam Avenue, Pinehurst, died Friday, April 23, 2021, at Emory University Hospital in Atlanta.

Born in Augusta, she was the daughter of the late James Elmo Taylor and Mary Jeanette Johnson Taylor.  Janelle had worked at Lowe’s and was a member of Pinehurst Baptist Church.  She enjoyed traveling and loved animals.  She also enjoyed do-it-yourself projects, especially home improvement.

She is survived by her husband, Larry Mashburn of Pinehurst; her daughter, Alexis Taylor of Warner Robins; her son, John Harrelson of Lake City, FL; her step-mother, Ramona Thomas of Dallas; her sister, Alexis Hudson (Tommy) of Vienna; her brother, Leonard Taylor of Cordele; 4 grandchildren.

Memorial services were held at 3 PM Tuesday, April 27 in the chapel of Brannen-NeSmith Funeral Home of Vienna

Rev. Freddy Hogg officiated and a recording of “Happy” was played.

Those who wish may make memorial gifts to the Flint Humane Society, Post Office Box 183, Vienna, Georgia 31092.

Friends may view the memorial, watch a recording of the service and sign the online guestbook at www.brannen-nesmith.com.

Brannen-NeSmith Funeral Home of Vienna had charge of arrangements.

More News

High-speed broadband coming to central Georgia

Planters First Bank Announces Briley Edwards and Amie Jones have joined our banking team.

Janelle Mashburn

Burt Allen Ussery, III

News

High-speed broadband coming to central Georgia

News

Planters First Bank Announces Briley Edwards and Amie Jones have joined our banking team.

News

Two vehicle accident near Waffle House

News

The Beauty of The Bag

News

National Crime Victims’ Rights Week

News

God Hit the Reset Button! Dooly COVID victims remembered, survivors celebrated

News

Traffic Impediment

News

Pilot killed in Pineview crop duster crash

News

Elevate Your Relationship

News

Trade settlement saves 2,600 jobs slated for Georgia electric vehicle battery plants

News

Rochelle council hears first reading of annexation request

News

Keep Crisp Beautiful contracts with a local business to help clean up the Community

News

Jobless benefits expiring for almost 400,000 unemployed Georgians

News

City of Rochelle boil water advisory

News

GEORGIA 811 REMINDS LOCAL RESIDENTS TO CONTACT 811 BEFORE PLANTING TREES THIS EARTH DAY AND ARBOR DAY

News

Georgia is Open for Business – New COVID-19 Guidance to Take Effect on April 8

News

Earning her way to summer camp

News

Dooly County Deputy burned in accident succumbs to injuries

News

Georgia to ease COVID-19 distancing, gathering restrictions amid vaccine push

News

Rochelle Police receive $10,000 technology grant

News

Georgia candidates line up early for key 2022 elections

Education

Greer signs letter of intent with Emmanuel College

News

Crisp school board briefed on cybersecurity attacks; American Rescue Plan allocations

News

SEEING YOUNG WILDLIFE ALONE? IF YOU CARE…LEAVE THEM THERE