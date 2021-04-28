Charles Alton “Bubba” Adams, 49, of Cordele passed away Tuesday, April 27, 2021 at his home. Funeral services will be held Friday, April 30, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. in the chapel of Rainey Family Funeral Services and burial will follow at Story-Odom Cemetery in Warwick. The family will receive friends Thursday, April 29, 2021 from 7:00 – 9:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Bubba was born in Cordele to Charles Jackson Adams and Mary Frances Sheffield Adams. Bubba loved fishing, going metal detecting, and watching his TV shows; especially ‘The Price Is Right’ and ‘Deal Or No Deal.’ He loved to play the lottery and loved to talk to any one who would listen. He loved to travel and see different places and enjoyed stopping in small odd-ball towns while driving his tow truck to explore and look around. More than anything else, Bubba was a family man and loved being with his entire extended family. Bubba is survived by his mother, Mary Frances Adams of Cordele; father, Charles Jackson Adams, of Cordele; son, Cameron Alton Adams of Warwick; sisters, Bobbie Jo Brandenburg of Cordele, and Doris Virginia Adams of Cordele; nephews, Damien Justin Tedders (Kayla) of Perry, Aron Mckail Noyes (Jasmine) of Americus, Michael Garon Brandenburg of Cordele, and Joshua Evans Brandenburg of Cordele; niece, Madison Williams (Christopher) of Jacksonville, NC; great-nieces, Ellie Grace Tedders, Avie Kate Tedders, and Addie Jo Tedders all of Perry; and great-nephew, Blaine Carter Williams of Jacksonville, NC. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Chelsea Rhean Adams, and the mother of his son, Ellen Adams. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the funeral home to assist with Bubba’s final expenses. Arrangements are by Rainey Family Funeral Services. An online register book is available at www.raineyfuneral.com