Vienna Police Chief handed indefinite suspension
By Neil B. McGahee
Managing Editor
The word on the streets of Vienna said Chief of Police Cozie Ray was going to be fired for (take your choice — a,b,c or d) at Monday’s city council meeting.
The correct answer is “none of the above.” In fact, only after a reporter’s challenge, did Vienna mayor Eddie Daniels concede that Ray had been suspended indefinitely or “until we finish our investigation.”
“Yes, Mr. Ray has been suspended indefinitely,” Daniels said. “But I won’t give a reason why. We will announce that after
we finish our investigation.”
In other business, council:
- approved a first reading of an amendment to the building and construction ordinance
- approved an application for a Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) which may award as much as $750,000 from the Georgia Department of Community Affairs.
- approved the payment of $20,386 from city funds to match and leverage for a 2021 CDGB and directs the mayor to execute and submit on behalf of the city.
The Vienna City Council will meet at 6 pm on Monday, May 9 at Vienna City Hall.