William Harold Lupo, 90 of Cordele, passed away Tuesday, April 26, 2021 at Crisp Regional Hospital. Graveside Funeral Services will be held at 4:00 p.m. Friday, April 30, 2021 at Evergreen Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends prior to the service Friday beginning at 2:30 p.m. in the chapel of Rainey Family Funeral Services, before processing to the cemetery. Harold was born in Arabi, GA, to Marion Nathaniel Lupo and Clemmie Hobbs Lupo. He was preceded in death by his wives, Mary Laverne Lupo, and Barbara Ann Lupo; brothers, Cullen Lupo and Lynward Lupo; and sisters, Elmer Bailey, Helen Durham, Dorothy Clark, Jean Timmons, and Ella B. Holloway. Harold loved tending his garden, watching baseball on TV; especially the Atlanta Braves, and enjoyed talking to anyone who would listen. For 42 years he worked for Georgia Highway Express, later Transus, and then worked part-time driving for another 15 years after he 'retired'. Harold loved western movies and it didn't matter how many times he had seen it, he was going to watch it again. He is survived by his daughter, Linda Harris (James) of Cordele; grandson, Bruce E. Harris (Michelle) of Cordele; and great grandsons, Justin Harris and Ty Harris both of Cordele. In lieu of flowers, donations to Reflections Hospice would please the family.