CORDELE – Ruby Nell Hughes, 88, passed away Friday, April 30, 2021 at

Crisp Regional Nursing & Rehab. Funeral Services were held at 11:00 A.M. Monday, May 3, 2021 at the chapel of Hughes & Wright Funeral Home. Burial followed at Sunnyside Cemetery. Rev. Bill Kent and Rev. Terry Ryan officiated the service. Sydney Hughes played before and after the service and “Come Morning” on the piano. Pallbearers were Jimmy Hughes, Ray Hughes, John Hughes, Tracy Hughes, Lee Forsythe, Mark Hughes, and John John Averill.

Mrs. Hughes was born in Crisp County, Ga. to the late Truman Harris and the late Ruby Nipper Harris. She was preceded in death by her husband Lanier “Buddy” Hughes. She was retired from Cordele Banking Company where she was head bank teller for 36 years. She was also a member of Penia Baptist Church.

She is survived by her sons: Mike Hughes of Blackshear, Ga. and Rick Hughes of Cordele, Ga.; her sisters: Mary Ethel Bailey and Betty Smith both of Sylvester, Ga., Clara Dunbar of Vienna, Ga. and Brenda Ruff and her husband Roger of Cobb, Ga. grandchildren: Amy Teston and her husband Ray, Michael Hughes Jr., and his wife Emily, Jenn Averill and her husband John John, Clint Hughes and his fiancé Rachael Hughes, great-grandchildren; Landon Teston, Beau Teston, Sam Hughes, Sawyer Hughes, Bailey Grace Averill, John Monta Averill, IV, Novalee Hughes.

