Dooly County High School

Canning Plant

Hwy 27 – Hawkinsville Road

May 10 to May 27

Monday and Thursday- 3:30 to 8:30

June 2 to July 21

Monday and Thursday- Noon to 8:00

Tuesday and Wednesday- 8:00 to 3:00

No new processing two hours prior to closing.

Friday and Saturday by Appointment

CLOSED when both Agriculture Teachers are not available.

Shelling

Blanching

Canning- Includes Can & Lid

Customer provides jar, lid, & ring

Please visit the high school website for pricing:

www.dooly.k12.ga.us/o/dchs

For More Information

Contact Mr. Roger Teeple at 828-391-0537 or

Dr. David West at 229-947-0370