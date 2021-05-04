Dooly County High School canning plant
Dooly County High School
Canning Plant
Hwy 27 – Hawkinsville Road
May 10 to May 27
Monday and Thursday- 3:30 to 8:30
June 2 to July 21
Monday and Thursday- Noon to 8:00
Tuesday and Wednesday- 8:00 to 3:00
No new processing two hours prior to closing.
Friday and Saturday by Appointment
CLOSED when both Agriculture Teachers are not available.
Shelling
Blanching
Canning- Includes Can & Lid
Customer provides jar, lid, & ring
Please visit the high school website for pricing:
www.dooly.k12.ga.us/o/dchs
For More Information
Contact Mr. Roger Teeple at 828-391-0537 or
Dr. David West at 229-947-0370