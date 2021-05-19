expand
Ad Spot

May 19, 2021

All-Way Stop Installed at Georgia 215 and Georgia 257 Intersection

By Chris Lewis

Published 3:40 pm Wednesday, May 19, 2021

 

 

Crews with the Georgia DOT have converted the former two-way stop configuration at the intersection of Georgia 215 and Georgia 257 in Dooly County into an all-way stop. 

With the new traffic control system in place, drivers need to be alert to the signage, which is posted in advance as well as at the intersection. They should be prepared to stop at any and all of the four entry points, and to proceed carefully when the intersection is clear or when they have the right-of-way.

More News

All-Way Stop Installed at Georgia 215 and Georgia 257 Intersection

Crisp Pre-K teacher is finalist for state teacher of the year honors

CRISP COUNTY ELEMENTARY SCHOOL NAMED AS A RECIPIENT OF A LIBRARY GRANT FROM THE LAURA BUSH FOUNDATION FOR AMERICA’S LIBRARIES

Teddy “Ted” Doyle Laster

News

All-Way Stop Installed at Georgia 215 and Georgia 257 Intersection

News

Crisp Pre-K teacher is finalist for state teacher of the year honors

Education

CRISP COUNTY ELEMENTARY SCHOOL NAMED AS A RECIPIENT OF A LIBRARY GRANT FROM THE LAURA BUSH FOUNDATION FOR AMERICA’S LIBRARIES

News

Kathy Miller Promoted to Ameris Bank Assistant Branch Manager

News

Governor Kemp, State Labor Commissioner Announce Economic Recovery Plan

News

South Georgia Technical College’s Prokesh awarded Smarr-Smith Criminal Justice scholarship

News

Counterfeit Pills Related to Overdoses in Several Counties in West Central Health District

News

And the Beat goes On! Cordele water department wins top honors….again

Education

SGTC Board recognizes GOAL, Rick Perkins winners

News

Cordele Community Blood Drive

News

Semi fire on I-75

News

Georgia Invests in Campaign to Improve Birth Outcomes for Georgia Moms

News

Severe weather causes power outages in Crisp

News

City Commission revisits law enforcement effectiveness

News

PUBLIC NOTICE Crossing Closure

News

Dooly County High School canning plant

News

Bryan arrested for Burglary and Attempt to Elude

News

Crisp County home destroyed by fire

News

Nelson Clements Named Student of Excellence at SGTC Crisp County Center

News

National Infant Immunization Week

Education

Crisp County High School Named National Beta School of Merit and School of Distinction

News

William Harold Lupo

News

Vienna Police Chief handed indefinite suspension

News

High-speed broadband coming to central Georgia