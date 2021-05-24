Big Boss Lotto Armed Robbery

Cordele Police are investigating after an unknown male committed a robbery at Big Boss Lotto, 206 W 24th Ave Avenue around 10:50 pm Saturday March 22, 2021. No injuries have been reported.

Investigators are following leads and due to this being a very active investigation, no further details will be provided at this time.

Anyone with additional information pertaining to this incident, please contact the Cordele Police Department at 229.276.2921 or non-emergency 911 at 229.276.2690.