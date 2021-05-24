expand
May 25, 2021

Watermelon Capital Queens crowned Saturday night

By Chris Lewis

Published 10:00 am Monday, May 24, 2021
Eighty of the most beautiful contestants graced the stage at the Crisp County middle School auditorium Saturday night as Cordele’s 33rd Annual Watermelon Capital Queens were crowned.
Taking their place to represent Cordele in the upcoming Watermelon Festival events are
Baby Miss- Blakely Delarosa (not pictured)
Teeny Miss- Meadow McDonald (not pictured)
Tiny Miss- Audrey Bullard (not pictured)
Little Miss- Ella Nipper
Petite Miss- Lila Kluge
Junior Miss- Amelia Reed
Teen Miss- Abigail Howard
Miss Watermelon Capital Queen- Madison Barber
People’s Choice- Maggie Varnadoe

