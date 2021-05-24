Watermelon Capital Queens crowned Saturday night
Eighty of the most beautiful contestants graced the stage at the Crisp County middle School auditorium Saturday night as Cordele’s 33rd Annual Watermelon Capital Queens were crowned.
Taking their place to represent Cordele in the upcoming Watermelon Festival events are
Baby Miss- Blakely Delarosa (not pictured)
Teeny Miss- Meadow McDonald (not pictured)
Tiny Miss- Audrey Bullard (not pictured)
Little Miss- Ella Nipper
Petite Miss- Lila Kluge
Junior Miss- Amelia Reed
Teen Miss- Abigail Howard
Miss Watermelon Capital Queen- Madison Barber
People’s Choice- Maggie Varnadoe