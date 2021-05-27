Randy Eugene Mann, 59 of Cookeville, Tennessee passed from this life on Tuesday, May 25, 2021, at Cookeville Regional Medical Center.

Randy was born Wednesday, September 13, 1961, in Cordele, Georgia, and he was the son of the late Eugene Percy Mann, Jr. and the late Jewel Beatrice (Calhoun) Mann.

Randy was a loving son, brother, husband, father, and friend. He was a Christian and attended the Willow Avenue Church of Christ for many years. He was a faithful worker of the FilterMart Corporation for 20 years. Randy loved to give everyone a hard time and that meant he really liked you. Randy was loved by all that knew him and he will be greatly missed.

Randy is survived by, Wife of 38 years, Gwen Mann; 2 Children, Kris Mann, and Kasey Mann and fiance Kelry Burton; Brother, Eddie Mann; 2 Sisters, Linda and Marvin Wade and Debbie and Glenn Shannon; Mother In Law, Ruth M. Morrison; Father In Law, Bobby J. Wright; A host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and special friends.

In addition to his parents, Randy was preceded in death by, Sister, Vicki Jean Mann.

Funeral Service for Randy Eugene Mann, will be held Friday, May 28, 2021, at 3:00 pm from the chapel of Crest Lawn Funeral Home with Bro. Chase Fletcher officiating. Interment will follow the service in the Crest Lawn Memorial Cemetery.

Visitation with the family will be held Thursday, May 27, 2021, from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm and again, Friday, May 28, 2021, from 12:00 pm until time of service at Crest Lawn Funeral Home.

To sign the online guestbook and to send the family a message please visit www.crestlawnmemorial.com

Arrangements entrusted to Crest Lawn Funeral Home.