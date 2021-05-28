expand
Ad Spot

May 29, 2021

Fatal Single-Vehicle Accident

By Chris Lewis

Published 1:40 pm Friday, May 28, 2021

On May 27, 2021, at 7:09 PM, Crisp County E-911 dispatched Crisp County Sheriff’s Office and Crisp County
EMS to a single-vehicle accident on Fenn Road. Driver Javan Campbell, a 21-year-old male, was pronounced
dead on the scene. Reports indicate that a 2008 green Ford Fusion was traveling east on Fenn Road; the driver
lost control of the vehicle and struck a culvert. The vehicle overturned, and the driver was ejected. There is an
ongoing collision investigation to determine the cause.
“I offer my heartfelt condolences to the loved ones of Javan Campbell during this difficult time,” stated Sheriff
Billy Hancock.

More News

Fatal Single-Vehicle Accident

Grant allows enhancement of Crisp emergency communications

Randy  Eugene Mann

Victim of fatal fire identified