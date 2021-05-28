Fatal Single-Vehicle Accident

On May 27, 2021, at 7:09 PM, Crisp County E-911 dispatched Crisp County Sheriff’s Office and Crisp County

EMS to a single-vehicle accident on Fenn Road. Driver Javan Campbell, a 21-year-old male, was pronounced

dead on the scene. Reports indicate that a 2008 green Ford Fusion was traveling east on Fenn Road; the driver

lost control of the vehicle and struck a culvert. The vehicle overturned, and the driver was ejected. There is an

ongoing collision investigation to determine the cause.

“I offer my heartfelt condolences to the loved ones of Javan Campbell during this difficult time,” stated Sheriff

Billy Hancock.