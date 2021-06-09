Cordele-Crisp proclaim June 10, 2021 as Commissioner Gary Black Day

Staff reports

Monica Simmons, President of the Cordele-Crisp Chamber of Commerce announced today that “the Cordele City Commission and the Board of Commissioners of Crisp County both passed resolutions to proclaim June 10, 2021 as Commissioner Gary Black Day in the City of Cordele and Crisp County.

Simmons stated, “our community wanted to recognize Commissioner Black for all he has done for agriculture for many years, but especially for his support of the Cordele State Farmers Market.” Last year when the State was having to cut their budget due to loss of revenue, the Cordele State Farmers Market was in jeopardy being closed. The Cordele-Crisp community worked tirelessly to find a way to keep the market open by surveying the farmers, visitors and vendors at the market to assess the need for the market in Cordele. Through the process, we found out that it would be detrimental to not only Cordele-Crisp, but the entire region if the market were to close. In addition, the Chamber and Tourism sponsored several events to raise awareness of the market and to promote it as a destination. Throughout the months, we were in close contact with Commissioner Black to apprise him of the overwhelming support to keep the market open. We also assisted the State with reducing expenses and promoting more vendors to increase revenues. Since then, State revenues are back up and the Department of Agriculture’s budget was not cut as much as was anticipated. Therefore, Commissioner Black announced that the Cordele State Farmers Market will remain open. We would like to extend special thanks to Senator Carden Summers and Representatives Noel Williams, Jr and Clay Pirkle, as they were very instrumental in helping achieve this goal.

Commissioner Black will be honored at the Watermelon Days Ribbon Cutting on June 10th, 10 am at the front entrance of the Cordele State Farmers Market, located at 1901 Highway 41 North, Cordele.

For information, feel free to contact the Cordele-Crisp Chamber of Commerce at 229-273-1668.