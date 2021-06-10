Jerry Slade died August 5, 2020. Jerry grew up in Cordele.

Jerry Charles Slade was born in 1936 to Alice and Wallace Slade.

He was a graduate of Cordele High School, Class of 1954. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Cordele and a member of the Royal Ambassadors. After moving to Brandon, he and Peggie joined Brandon First Baptist Church. He was a student at Georgia Tech. After he and Peggie married, they moved first to Jacksonville and then to Brandon. Jerry was a distributor of NAPA.

Jerry loved his wife, his two boys, and his two grandboys.

In 1962 Jerry married his childhood sweetheart Margaret Ann Musseelwhite Slade.

Survivors include their sons James Michael Slade and Stephen Rhodes Slade.Grandsons: Austin and Alec Slade, his sister Madge Slade Gleaton.

A Memorial Service will be held on June 18th, 2021 for Jerry and Peggie. Visitation on June 18th from 10:00 to 10:45 at Hughes and Wright Funeral Home on 8th Avenue in Cordele. Burial will be at 11:00 at Sunnyside Cemetery.