Watermelon Festival ribbon cutting
The 72nd Annual Watermelon Festival ribbon cutting was held this morning at the Cordele State Farmers Market.
Georgia Ag Commissioner Gary Black was in attendance was presented with proclamations from the City of Cordele and Crisp County making June 10, 2021 Gary Balck Day in Cordele.
Black said that “when you come to a community that has spirit, it is Cordele, Georgia. Ya’ll have grit, you have wisdom, ya’ll work together, you are such a good model for this state and country, it is always great to be a member of this community.”
Also in attendance this morning was the 2021 Watermelon Captial Queen Madison Barber, Representative Noel Williams, Jr., Senator Carden Summers and “This is your Life” honoree Susan Leger-Boike.
Monica Simmons, president of the Cordele Crisp Chamber of Commerce also remined the community of the upcoming events that will be happening in the next two weeks.
June 10th 7:00 pm
$$ Kiwanis Club Annual Talent Showcase
@ Crisp Co. Middle School Auditorium
Sponsor: Cordele Kiwanis Club
478-718-2735
June 11th 10:00 am
$$ Crisp County 4-H Dog Show
@ Community Clubhouse
Sponsor: Crisp Co. 4-H
229-276-2612
$$ Pre-registration required by June 4th
June 12, 13, 19, 20, 26 & 27th
$$ Day Out With Thomas
@ Georgia Veterans Depot
Info Call: SAM Shortline
229-276-0755
June 12th 8:00 am-10:00 am
Kiwanis Fishing Rodeo
@ Buford Pond on Kelly Road
Sponsor: Cordele Kiwanis Club
June 12th TBA
$$ Watermelon Classic Races
@ Crisp Motorsports Park
229-938-8814
June 14th-19th 11:00 am virtual
Reading With The Queens (Virtual)
11:00 am daily Facebook Live
Sponsor: Cordele Carnegie Library
229-276-1300
June 15th 10:00 am
Downtown Taste of Melon
@ Cordele Main Street Office
229-276-2902
June 15th 10:00 am
WALB Noon Show (Filmed)
@ The Lake Blackshear Resort & Golf Club
Aired: June 17th @ 12:30 pm
Sponsor: WALB, Tourism & Chamber
229-273-1668
June 17th 7:00 pm
$$ This Is Your Life
Honoring Susan Leger-Boike
@ The Lake Blackshear Resort & Golf Club
Sponsor: Chamber
229-273-1668
June 18th 7:30 am
Watermelon Walk
@ Perry G. Busbee Walking Track
Sponsor: Crisp Regional Health Services
229-276-3284
June 18th 6:00 pm
Food Trucks, Cypress Grill, Cordelias
@ Georgia Veterans State Park
June 18th 7:00 pm
Watermelon Gospel Sing
@ Grace Baptist Church 1997 Royal Road
GoodBread & Co
Kenny Croft Band
Sponsor: Arlene & Charles Holmes
229-322-6333
June 18th 8:00 pm
Acoustic on the Patio @ Cypress Grill
Soulshine Band
Sponsor: Cypress Grill
229-276-1004
June 18th, 19th & 20th
$$ Hot Air Balloon Festival
Weather Permitting
Fri-Sun mornings flying over Cordele @ sunrise
Fri & Sat 5:00pm balloons flying from GA Vets Park
Fri & Sat evenings Balloon Glows 8:30pm-9:30pm
@ Ga. Vets State Park
(no tethers or rides due to COVID)
Ben Drennan 229-322-2275
$5.00 parking fee
June 19th 9:30 am
$$ Watermelon Festival Parade
Route: 15th Avenue from 6th St.- Owens St.
Cordele-Crisp Chamber & Cordele Lions Club
Line Up 8:30 am @ Southgate shopping center
229-273-1668
June 19th 10:00 am – 5:00 pm
$$ Watermelon Days Arts & Crafts
& Food Booths/Trucks
@ Georgia Vets State Park—Park Fee $5
Sponsor: The Lake Blackshear Resort & Golf Club
Linda Hawkins 229-401-1205
June 19th 10:00 am – 2:00 pm
Watermelon Days Car & Truck Display
@ Georgia Veterans State Park
Sponsor: Cordele Cruisers Car Club
Gene Arnett 229-322-1621
June 19th 12:00 noon – 5 pm
Watermelon Days Entertainment
@ Georgia Veterans State Park
Sponsor: The Lake Blackshear Resort & Golf Club
Contact: Linda Hawkins
229-401-1205
June 19th 1:00 pm
Watermelon Chunking Contest
@ Georgia Veterans State Park
Sponsor: Waste Management
229-271-8718
June 19th 8:00 pm
Acoustic on the Patio @ Cypress Grill
Luke Martin
Sponsor: Cypress Grill
229-276-1004
July 4th 9:30 pm
$$ Fireworks on the Flint
@ Georgia Veterans State Park
229-276-2371 or 229-273-1668
Parking Fee $5