The 72nd Annual Watermelon Festival ribbon cutting was held this morning at the Cordele State Farmers Market.

Georgia Ag Commissioner Gary Black was in attendance was presented with proclamations from the City of Cordele and Crisp County making June 10, 2021 Gary Balck Day in Cordele.

Black said that “when you come to a community that has spirit, it is Cordele, Georgia. Ya’ll have grit, you have wisdom, ya’ll work together, you are such a good model for this state and country, it is always great to be a member of this community.”

Also in attendance this morning was the 2021 Watermelon Captial Queen Madison Barber, Representative Noel Williams, Jr., Senator Carden Summers and “This is your Life” honoree Susan Leger-Boike.

Monica Simmons, president of the Cordele Crisp Chamber of Commerce also remined the community of the upcoming events that will be happening in the next two weeks.

June 10th 7:00 pm

$$ Kiwanis Club Annual Talent Showcase

@ Crisp Co. Middle School Auditorium

Sponsor: Cordele Kiwanis Club

478-718-2735

June 11th 10:00 am

$$ Crisp County 4-H Dog Show

@ Community Clubhouse

Sponsor: Crisp Co. 4-H

229-276-2612

$$ Pre-registration required by June 4th

June 12, 13, 19, 20, 26 & 27th

$$ Day Out With Thomas

@ Georgia Veterans Depot

Info Call: SAM Shortline

229-276-0755

June 12th 8:00 am-10:00 am

Kiwanis Fishing Rodeo

@ Buford Pond on Kelly Road

Sponsor: Cordele Kiwanis Club

June 12th TBA

$$ Watermelon Classic Races

@ Crisp Motorsports Park

229-938-8814

June 14th-19th 11:00 am virtual

Reading With The Queens (Virtual)

11:00 am daily Facebook Live

Sponsor: Cordele Carnegie Library

229-276-1300

June 15th 10:00 am

Downtown Taste of Melon

@ Cordele Main Street Office

229-276-2902

June 15th 10:00 am

WALB Noon Show (Filmed)

@ The Lake Blackshear Resort & Golf Club

Aired: June 17th @ 12:30 pm

Sponsor: WALB, Tourism & Chamber

229-273-1668

June 17th 7:00 pm

$$ This Is Your Life

Honoring Susan Leger-Boike

@ The Lake Blackshear Resort & Golf Club

Sponsor: Chamber

229-273-1668

June 18th 7:30 am

Watermelon Walk

@ Perry G. Busbee Walking Track

Sponsor: Crisp Regional Health Services

229-276-3284

June 18th 6:00 pm

Food Trucks, Cypress Grill, Cordelias

@ Georgia Veterans State Park

June 18th 7:00 pm

Watermelon Gospel Sing

@ Grace Baptist Church 1997 Royal Road

GoodBread & Co

Kenny Croft Band

Sponsor: Arlene & Charles Holmes

229-322-6333

June 18th 8:00 pm

Acoustic on the Patio @ Cypress Grill

Soulshine Band

Sponsor: Cypress Grill

229-276-1004

June 18th, 19th & 20th

$$ Hot Air Balloon Festival

Weather Permitting

Fri-Sun mornings flying over Cordele @ sunrise

Fri & Sat 5:00pm balloons flying from GA Vets Park

Fri & Sat evenings Balloon Glows 8:30pm-9:30pm

@ Ga. Vets State Park

(no tethers or rides due to COVID)

Ben Drennan 229-322-2275

$5.00 parking fee

June 19th 9:30 am

$$ Watermelon Festival Parade

Route: 15th Avenue from 6th St.- Owens St.

Cordele-Crisp Chamber & Cordele Lions Club

Line Up 8:30 am @ Southgate shopping center

229-273-1668

June 19th 10:00 am – 5:00 pm

$$ Watermelon Days Arts & Crafts

& Food Booths/Trucks

@ Georgia Vets State Park—Park Fee $5

Sponsor: The Lake Blackshear Resort & Golf Club

Linda Hawkins 229-401-1205

June 19th 10:00 am – 2:00 pm

Watermelon Days Car & Truck Display

@ Georgia Veterans State Park

Sponsor: Cordele Cruisers Car Club

Gene Arnett 229-322-1621

June 19th 12:00 noon – 5 pm

Watermelon Days Entertainment

@ Georgia Veterans State Park

Sponsor: The Lake Blackshear Resort & Golf Club

Contact: Linda Hawkins

229-401-1205

June 19th 1:00 pm

Watermelon Chunking Contest

@ Georgia Veterans State Park

Sponsor: Waste Management

229-271-8718

June 19th 8:00 pm

Acoustic on the Patio @ Cypress Grill

Luke Martin

Sponsor: Cypress Grill

229-276-1004

July 4th 9:30 pm

$$ Fireworks on the Flint

@ Georgia Veterans State Park

229-276-2371 or 229-273-1668

Parking Fee $5