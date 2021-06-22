Funeral services for Dekle Coney will be held at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, June 27, 2021 in the chapel of Rainey Family Funeral Services with burial following in Sunnyside Cemetery. The family will receive friends prior to the service Sunday beginning at 1:00 p.m.

Dekle was born March 21, 1933 in Cordele to the late Walter Eugene Coney and Lexi Dekle Coney. He passed away June 21, 2021 in Powder Springs.

He was an accomplished athlete at Cuthbert High school and Cordele High School and earned a scholarship to play football at UGA for the legendary Coach Wally Butts. Dekle was also a proud member of Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity. He graduated from UGA in 1954 with a degree in business administration and was commissioned a 2nd Lieutenant in the Air Force. Dekle moved to Macon in 1956 and became a Certified Life Underwriter and Chartered Financial Consultant. He was a general agent with Indianapolis Life Insurance Company and a member of the Air Force Reserves at Robins Air Force base. While in Macon, he was a Deacon and Sunday School teacher at Ingleside Baptist Church, President of the Macon Association of life underwriters, President of the Macon chapter of Chartered Life Underwriters, Director of the UGA business school alumni association and was twice proudly elected to serve in the Georgia House of Representatives 82nd District.

Dekle moved to Greensboro, NC with Georgia International in September of 1979 and was regional officer of the year in 1981. He retired from the insurance industry in the early 90’s. While living in Greensboro, he was an active member of Friendly Baptist Church.

Dekle will always be remembered for his love of people and the value he placed on all of his friendships. If you were a friend of Dekle’s, you were a friend for life and you probably received a phone call from him at least once a month. He loved to talk and never met a stranger. He loved to “buzz” around in his airplane and spend weekends at the Elks Club pool. He was a faithful DAWG to the end and loved to go visit with “Wally’s Boys” during every G-Day game as long as he was able. Dekle returned to Georgia in 2013 and was lovingly cared for by his daughter Carol and son Bob.

Dekle was preceded in death by his father Walter Eugene Coney, his mother Lexi Dekle Coney, his second wife Cherry R. Coney, his brother Walter Eugene Coney Jr and his sister Audrey Coney Kenney. He is survived by his sons William Coney, Dr. Robert Coney (Dr. Kathy Minter), Carol (Steve) Nettles. He is also survived by seven grandchildren, Travis Coney and Ryan Coney, Chris and Hayden Coney, Rob and Conner Nettles and Callie (Jonathan) Head as well as one great-grandchild, Hunter Head.

The family would like to thank several people for their faithfulness through this journey: Bob Clemons, UGA teammate and faithful friend for 70 years; Ed White elementary school classmate and friend for 80 years; Faye Thompson beloved friend and caregiver for 5 years; Heather Lawrence – selfless caregiver and angel on earth until the end. His journey would not have been the same without their support and love.

Flowers will be accepted or donations may be made to the Methodist Children’s Home in Macon or All About Animals Rescue also in Macon.

Arrangements are by Rainey Family Funeral Services. An online guest register is available at www.raineyfuneral.com