Dan J. Bedsole, 71 of Cordele, passed away Wednesday, July 7, 2021 at Navicent Health Center In Macon. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, July 10, 2021 in the chapel of Rainey Family Funeral Services. Burial will follow in Cedar Creek Cemetery in Crisp County. The family will receive friends prior to the service Saturday beginning at 9:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Dan was born in Selma, AL to the late Irby Bedsole and Lois Cobb Bedsole. Dan was retired from the Crisp County School System where he had been a dedicated teacher and assistant principal for 40 plus years. He was loved and respected by the many students that came through his halls. He loved the outdoors and enjoyed fishing and traveling. He was an avid Auburn Tigers fan but his grandchildren were the most special part of his life. Dan is survived by his wife of 49 years, Lenora Salter Bedsole of Cordele; two daughters and their husbands, Beth and Brian Nichols and Pam and Nick Mathis, all of Cordele; three grandchildren, Ty Nichols, Addie Mathis and Erin Mathis; two sisters, Carolyn Bedsole of Eustis, FL and Betty Jean Helton and her husband, Raymond of Monroeville, AL; He was preceded in death by siblings, Jerry Bedsole, Velma May, Mary Singleton, Ruth Lins and Frances Oakley. Memorial donations to the American Heart Association, P.O. Box 840692, Dallas, TX 75284-0692, would please the family.