Dooly County road closures

This is a Public Notice from the Dooly County Commissioners Office. The Shiloh Road bridge over Gumm Creek tributary has been approved for replacement by the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT). The contractor is scheduled to begin work on August 16, 2021, and is expected to take 90 calendar days. As a result of the bridge replacement project, a section of Shiloh Road — between Parham Road and the Crisp County line — will be closed to thru traffic for the period of August 16 – Nov 15. For additional information, contact Dooly County Administrator Stephen C. Sanders at (229) 268-4228.