Sara Ann Goodman Mashburn, age 73, of 645 Lonesome Pine Road, Pinehurst, died Friday, July 16, 2021, at the Medical Center- Navicent Health in Macon. She passed away peacefully with her family by her side.

Born in Tifton, she was the daughter of the late William Robert Goodman and Sara Lee Britt Goodman. She was a 1966 graduate of Crisp County High School and enjoyed remaining close with many of her classmates over the years.

Sara Ann fatefully met the love of her life, Wayne on a blind date in1968. He instantly knew he would one day make Sara Ann his wife. He made true on that promise and the two were married on February 15, 1970. Sara Ann raised three beautiful children, Lara Leigh, Carrie Ann and Rob. Sara Ann and Wayne proved to be the standard for all couples as they loved each other deeply and upheld their wedding vows for 51 years of blissful marriage. She loved him dearly and cherished every precious moment they shared together. Wayne has and always will treasure Sara Ann as his one true love and the light of his life.

Sara Ann joyfully spent her working years as a interior designer. With the help of her husband, she established her own store front, Sara Ann’s Interiors in Vienna, circa 1978. She had an exquisite taste in decor and could make any drab room come to life with a bit of color, heart and soul. As she did with her husband and children, she poured her love into her business, making her mark in a multitude of places before finally retiring in 2016. Wayne and Sara Ann were members of Pinehurst Baptist Church.

She is survived by her husband, Wayne Mashburn of Pinehurst; her daughters, Lara Leigh Pullano (Kyle) of Buford and Carrie Ann Mashburn of Pinehurst; her son, Rob Mashburn (Logan) of Pinehurst; her sister, Jan Goodman Bryan (Philip) of Chattanooga, TN; her grandchildren, Addison Faith Pullano and Sara Grace Mashburn.

Funeral services will be at 11 AM Wednesday, July 21 in Harmony Baptist Church with interment in Harmony-Smyrna Cemetery.

The family may be contacted at 645 Lonesome Pine Road, Pinehurst.

Memorial gifts may be made to the American Diabetes Association, 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900, Arlington, Virginia 22202.

Friends may sign the online register book at www.brannen-nesmith.com.

Brannen-NeSmith Funeral Home of Vienna has charge of arrangements.